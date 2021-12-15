Covid-19: Pakistan reports 370 new infections, 4 deaths in a day 

ISLAMABAD − At least 4 people died of the novel disease while 370 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,843 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,289,913.

Pakistan conducted a total of 44,609 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.82 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 706. Around 194 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,251,778.

Statistics 15 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,609

Positive Cases: 370

Positivity %: 0.82%

Deaths : 4

Patients on Critical Care: 706 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 15, 2021

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,292.

As many as 478,412 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,985 in Punjab, 180,760 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,172 in Islamabad, 33,539 in Balochistan, 34,618 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,427 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,052 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,640 in Sindh, 5,896 in KP, 963 in Islamabad, 743 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.