Covid-19: Pakistan reports 370 new infections, 4 deaths in a day 
Web Desk
09:28 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 370 new infections, 4 deaths in a day 
Share

ISLAMABAD − At least 4 people died of the novel disease while 370 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,843 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,289,913.

Pakistan conducted a total of 44,609 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.82 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 706. Around 194 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,251,778.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,292.

As many as 478,412 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,985 in Punjab, 180,760 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,172 in Islamabad, 33,539 in Balochistan, 34,618 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,427 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan allows stranded citizens in Category C ... 11:53 AM | 14 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre has allowed stranded Pakistanis in Category C countries to ...

Moreover, 13,052 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,640 in Sindh, 5,896 in KP, 963 in Islamabad, 743 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

More From This Category
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of ...
09:29 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Final decision on winter vacation for schools to ...
09:03 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Pakistan Navy ship Alamgir visits Ghana, ...
08:21 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Lahore traffic police capture man with 166 ...
07:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Another video of outlawed bear-baiting emerged ...
07:17 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Transgender activist allegedly tortured, raped ...
06:22 PM | 14 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira disappointed with Faysal Quraishi’s remarks about married actresses
06:02 PM | 14 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr