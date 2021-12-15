Covid-19: Pakistan reports 370 new infections, 4 deaths in a day
Share
ISLAMABAD − At least 4 people died of the novel disease while 370 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,843 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,289,913.
Pakistan conducted a total of 44,609 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.82 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 706. Around 194 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,251,778.
Statistics 15 Dec 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 15, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,609
Positive Cases: 370
Positivity %: 0.82%
Deaths : 4
Patients on Critical Care: 706
As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,292.
As many as 478,412 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,985 in Punjab, 180,760 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,172 in Islamabad, 33,539 in Balochistan, 34,618 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,427 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan allows stranded citizens in Category C ... 11:53 AM | 14 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre has allowed stranded Pakistanis in Category C countries to ...
Moreover, 13,052 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,640 in Sindh, 5,896 in KP, 963 in Islamabad, 743 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
- Pakistan may resume cotton imports from India12:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Kamyab Kissan Program04:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Wheat harvesting begins10:49 AM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Punjab government livestock centers provide cheap Wanda to farmers09:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Zakat On Agriculture commodities09:21 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 370 new infections, 4 deaths in a day09:28 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 December 202108:42 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Ranatunga hopeful PM Imran will teach 'misguided individuals' to ...10:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- PAKvWI: Pakistan seal T20I series win over Windies10:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Amar Khan's killer dance moves set the ramp ablaze at BCW 202104:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram face backlash on PDA-packed video04:17 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Alizeh Shah reacts to ramp mishap and thanks Shazia Manzoor for ...03:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021