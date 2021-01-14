2 members of WHO team in Wuhan to trace coronavirus test positive for COVID-19
Web Desk
03:41 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
2 members of WHO team in Wuhan to trace coronavirus test positive for COVID-19
Share

WUHAN – Two of the World Health Organization members of the team investigating origins of the novel coronavirus were restricted to enter the 'epicentre of coronavirus' after both tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

They were barred from leaving for the city of Wuhan after novel virus antibodies were detected during transit in Singapore.

The other 15-member of delegation has arrived as planned to conduct scientific cooperation in origin-tracing with Chinese scientists.

Gorillas diagnosed with COVID-19 at US safari park 03:38 PM | 12 Jan, 2021

LOS ANGELES – As many as eight gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park are believed to have contracted the ...

Earlier the United States called for a transparent investigation and criticised the terms of the visit, under which Chinese experts have done the first phase of research.

The team arrived as China facing a resurgence of cases in its northeast after managing for months to nearly stamp out domestic infections.

China has been pushing a narrative that the Covid-19 existed abroad before it was discovered in Wuhan, citing the presence of the virus on imported frozen food packaging and scientific papers claiming it had been circulating in Europe in 2019.

Saudi King Salman receives first dose of Covid-19 ... 11:43 AM | 9 Jan, 2021

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz received the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, the state media ...

More From This Category
Feathered fugitive! Australia to kill pigeon that ...
02:18 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 3,097 new coronavirus cases, 46 ...
09:54 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
In a first for any US president, Trump impeached ...
10:50 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
Indian politician accused of singer's rape
10:42 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Saudi Arabia, EU slam Israel over illegal ...
08:53 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
US executes first woman in nearly 70 years
06:32 PM | 13 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mira Sethi pens a heartfelt note on 34th birthday
04:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr