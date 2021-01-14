President Alvi reaffirms Pakistan’s support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
Web Desk
04:12 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
President Alvi reaffirms Pakistan’s support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
ISLAMABAD – Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called on the President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed bilateral relations and cooperation between both countries.

Pakistan highly values its relations with Azerbaijan which are based on common faith and culture, the Pakistani president said.

Alvi emphasised the need to expand the bilateral volume of trade and further promotion of cultural and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Azeri FM Jeyhun Bayramov said both the countries have a great potential for future collaborations.

He also thanked Pakistan for supporting Azerbaijan's stance on the disputed territory of Karabakh. Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan would continue to stand by Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.

