Mira Sethi pens a heartfelt note on 34th birthday
Mira Sethi has been riding high as her novel makes it to the 'most anticipated book list of 2021' under Refinery29 and Vogue magazine. The versatile actress has worked as a journalist, in TV serials, theatre, and is currently hosting an online talk show Hello! Mira Sethi.
The youngest of the Sethi clan celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday with her family. Uploading some clicks from the intimate birthday bash, the Yeh Dil Mera actress penned a heartfelt note,
“For the last three years i’ve celebrated my birthday away from home but being back in my parents’ home, with my childhood best friends, chomping on burgers made by my mother, an evening lovingly and painstakingly planned by Ami & Bilal.”
“my heart is so full. so much gratitude for the insane amount of laughter and taken-for-grantedness that is the best part of celebrating with those you’ve known longer than you know even the newer parts of yourself”, she concluded.
Sethi's upcoming book Are You Enjoying? is set to hit the shelves in April 2021.
