IG FC pays farewell call to Balochistan CM
Web Desk
04:57 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
IG FC pays farewell call to Balochistan CM
Share

QUETTA – Inspector General (IG) Frontier Corps (FC) North, Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah paid a farewell call to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Thursday.

Shah was IG FC Balochistan since 2018 and in December 2020, he completed his two years term as IG FC.

The development comes amid rumours of his 'removal' along with an high-ranking officer of Pakistan Army days after the killings of of 11 coal miners in Machh area of southwestern province.

Machh massacre – Pakistan Army chief Bajwa ... 09:38 PM | 13 Jan, 2021

QUETTA – Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the Balochistan capital, ...

More From This Category
Rare sight as WWF spots 50 Himalayan ibex in ...
07:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Three officers of Pakistan Navy promoted to rear ...
06:29 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Three Pakistani soldiers embrace martyrdom, IED ...
05:47 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reaffirms support for territorial ...
05:34 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Pakistan deals heavy blow to Indian troops after ...
05:11 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
President Alvi reaffirms Pakistan’s support for ...
04:12 PM | 14 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mira Sethi pens a heartfelt note on 34th birthday
04:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr