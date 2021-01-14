IG FC pays farewell call to Balochistan CM
04:57 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Share
QUETTA – Inspector General (IG) Frontier Corps (FC) North, Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah paid a farewell call to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Thursday.
Shah was IG FC Balochistan since 2018 and in December 2020, he completed his two years term as IG FC.
The development comes amid rumours of his 'removal' along with an high-ranking officer of Pakistan Army days after the killings of of 11 coal miners in Machh area of southwestern province.
Machh massacre – Pakistan Army chief Bajwa ... 09:38 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
QUETTA – Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the Balochistan capital, ...
- Rare sight as WWF spots 50 Himalayan ibex in Pakistan’s Hunza ...07:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- TikTok launches safety policy for users under 1806:50 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Three officers of Pakistan Navy promoted to rear admiral06:29 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan captain Babar Azam faces harassment case by 'ex-girlfriend'06:01 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Three Pakistani soldiers embrace martyrdom, IED expert among 2 ...05:47 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Mira Sethi pens a heartfelt note on 34th birthday
04:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Malala Yousafzai opens up about her New Year resolution02:51 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Who is Nawal Saeed obsessed with? Pakistan’s rising talent reveals ...04:32 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shower Kate Middleton with gifts on her ...02:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021