Pakistan deals heavy blow to Indian troops after soldier martyred in exchange of fire along LoC

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army troops giving a befitting response to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Indian army along the Line of Control (LoC) inflicted heavy losses to enemy in terms of men and material, said military’s media wing on Thursday.

According to ISPR, Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Dewa Sector.

In intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, age 28 years resident of Gujar Khan, embraced martyrdome while responding valiantly to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation.

On January 10, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC, injuring two elderly citizens.

The Indian forces had deliberately targeted civil population with mortar shelling and automatic weapons.

These were the first two civilians, who were injured in this year. Indian troops have committed 39 ceasefire violations since January 1, 2021.