05:34 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reaffirms support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

He expressed it during a meeting with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov who is in Pakistan on official visit.

President Alvi also congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan over the liberation of Nagorno Karabakh after a military war with Armenia.

President Arif Alvi said Pakistan highly values its relations with Azerbaijan which are based on common faith and cultural linkages.

He underlined the need to expand the bilateral volume of trade and further promotion of cultural and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan said both the countries have a great potential for increasing trade and cultural cooperation.

He thanked Pakistan for supporting Azerbaijan's stance on Nagorno Karabakh. He stated that his country would continue to stand by Pakistan on Kashmir issue at all international fora.

The visiting official also held a delegation level meeting with his Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to promote cooperation in the areas of economy and energy. Both sides also agreed to promote road and air links.

Both foreign ministers also signed an agreement to assist each other in coping with the natural calamities.

