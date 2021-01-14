Pakistan reaffirms support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

He expressed it during a meeting with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov who is in Pakistan on official visit.

President Alvi also congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan over the liberation of Nagorno Karabakh after a military war with Armenia.

Russia deploys first peacekeeper troops in ... 11:31 PM | 11 Nov, 2020 BAKU – First Russian peacekeepers have been deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone after Armenia surrendered ...

President Arif Alvi said Pakistan highly values its relations with Azerbaijan which are based on common faith and cultural linkages.

He underlined the need to expand the bilateral volume of trade and further promotion of cultural and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi, today.



"Pakistan highly values its relations with Azerbaijan which are based on common faith, historic and cultural linkages" President Dr. Arif Alvi@ArifAlvi @bayramov_jeyhun pic.twitter.com/uLEIL8Pfmp — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) January 14, 2021

The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan said both the countries have a great potential for increasing trade and cultural cooperation.

He thanked Pakistan for supporting Azerbaijan's stance on Nagorno Karabakh. He stated that his country would continue to stand by Pakistan on Kashmir issue at all international fora.

The visiting official also held a delegation level meeting with his Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to promote cooperation in the areas of economy and energy. Both sides also agreed to promote road and air links.

Both foreign ministers also signed an agreement to assist each other in coping with the natural calamities.