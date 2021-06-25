Two Chinese nationals arrested over illegal stay in Karachi
Web Desk
11:00 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested two Chinese nationals from Karachi for illegally staying in Pakistan.

Both foreign nationals were arrested from Jacob Lines area on a tip off as they possessed expired business visas.

Jin Bang Bin and Zhao Yongdong were living in Pakistan since 2017 and 2019, respectively, the officials said, adding that the continued their business activities despite expiry of their visas.

It also emerged that both had reached Pakistan on forged documents with Bin landed in Lahore in 2017 and Yongdong reached Karachi in 2019.

The Chinese nationals were running their business in Karachi's Ayesha Manzil, Liaquatabad, Lines Area, and Ranchhor Line.

FIA has registered cases against them while prove is underway.

