Two Chinese nationals arrested over illegal stay in Karachi
Share
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested two Chinese nationals from Karachi for illegally staying in Pakistan.
Both foreign nationals were arrested from Jacob Lines area on a tip off as they possessed expired business visas.
Jin Bang Bin and Zhao Yongdong were living in Pakistan since 2017 and 2019, respectively, the officials said, adding that the continued their business activities despite expiry of their visas.
It also emerged that both had reached Pakistan on forged documents with Bin landed in Lahore in 2017 and Yongdong reached Karachi in 2019.
The Chinese nationals were running their business in Karachi's Ayesha Manzil, Liaquatabad, Lines Area, and Ranchhor Line.
FIA has registered cases against them while prove is underway.
- Two Chinese nationals arrested over illegal stay in Karachi11:00 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- ICC’s T20 World Cup 2021 moved to UAE from India10:40 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- Govt announces tax exemptions for cars up to 1000cc09:55 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- Lahore court extends physical remand of cleric facing rape charges09:41 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- In a first, parents get disobedient son jailed under new law09:19 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- Arjumand Rahim reminisces about time spent with Indian stars05:39 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3's OST makes YouTube history05:19 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- Shahrukh Khan responds to fans with a hint of wittiness in latest Q&A ...03:53 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks explanation from HBO management for censoring PM ...11:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021