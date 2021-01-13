Machh massacre – Pakistan Army chief Bajwa meets families of Hazara victims in Quetta (VIDEO)

QUETTA – Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the Balochistan capital, where he met the families of Machh incident victims, the military's media wing said in a statement.

The top military commander interacted with the Hazara community, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement added.

COAS Bajwa also spent time with the bereaved families of Mach incident victims and shared their grief. COAS assured them that perpetrators of this heinous incident shall be brought to justice and blood of the martyrs will not go waste.

During the day-long visit, the COAS was given detailed security brief at HQ Southern Command.

At HQ Southern Command, COAS was apprised about prevailing security challenges in the province and the measures taken, including border management along Pak- Afghan and Pak-Iran Border.

Later, COAS addressed the garrison officers and appreciated their preparedness and efforts for ensuring peace and stability in the province despite difficulties of terrain and distances involved.

"Balochistan is in sharp focus of our enemies due to its strategic potential," he remarked.

"Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province is progress of the country," the top general reiterated.

He further emphasised that the disruptive efforts by hostile forces won't be allowed to succeed. "Security, stability and prosperity of Balochistan shall be pursued/ ensured to the hilt," the COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Southern Command.