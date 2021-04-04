CAA issues new travel advisory amid COVID-19 surge
09:09 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
CAA issues new travel advisory amid COVID-19 surge
ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan on Sunday extended the travel ban imposed on 22 countries due to coronavirus till April 20.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) took the decision due to increased risks of the third wave of coronavirus. A new travel advisory has been issued in this regard.

With the increase in the number of countries included in Category C of the Travel Guide, a new list of has been released. It maintains a complete ban on travelers from countries without NOC to Pakistan.

Arrivals from 22 countries, including South Africa, Brazil, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Tanzania, are subject to the NCOC. Pakistani passport, Nikop and POC card holders will also not be able to return to Pakistan from these countries.

The Civil Aviation Authority has reduced the number of Category A countries to 20. Category A countries, including Australia, China and Saudi Arabia, do not require coronavirus test.

However, the duration of PCR test has been fixed at 72 hours for passengers of Category B countries.

