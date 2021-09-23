Pakistan reports 58 new deaths, 2,357 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 2,357 new coronavirus infections while 58 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center said Thursday.
According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus stands at 27,432 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,232,595.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,688 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,143,605. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 61,558 and the positivity ratio dropped to 4.89 percent.
Statistics 23 Sep 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 23, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,151
Positive Cases: 2,357
Positivity % : 4.89%
Deaths : 58
Patients on Critical Care: 4561
At least 453,051 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 425,703 in Punjab 172,210 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104,619 in Islamabad, 32,812 in Balochistan, 33,923 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,277 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 12,490 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,310 in Sindh, 5,463 KP, 907 in Islamabad, 734 in Azad Kashmir, 345 in Balochistan, and 183 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 48,151 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,049,329 since the first case was reported.
Pakistan receives another 10mn doses of Covid ... 03:52 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received another ten million doses of Chinese-made Covid vaccine, as the country ...
- Pakistan’s first lady Samina Alvi contracts coronavirus11:16 AM | 23 Sep, 2021
- National T20 Cup rolls into action in Rawalpindi today10:53 AM | 23 Sep, 2021
- ‘Three Brothers-2021’: Two-week long trilateral military drill ...10:24 AM | 23 Sep, 2021
- FIA lodges case over threatening email sent to NZ team09:54 AM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:29 AM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Aamina Sheikh and husband Omar Farooqui welcome a baby boy06:20 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
- Hania Amir and Ali Rehman Khan's video of jamming together wins hearts05:00 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
- Is Sarah Khan expecting a baby girl?04:47 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021