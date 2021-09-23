Pakistan reports 58 new deaths, 2,357 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours
Web Desk
09:08 AM | 23 Sep, 2021
Pakistan reports 58 new deaths, 2,357 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 2,357 new coronavirus infections while 58 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus stands at 27,432 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,232,595.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,688 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,143,605. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 61,558 and the positivity ratio dropped to 4.89 percent.

At least 453,051 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 425,703 in Punjab 172,210 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104,619 in Islamabad, 32,812 in Balochistan, 33,923 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,277 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,490 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,310 in Sindh, 5,463 KP, 907 in Islamabad, 734 in Azad Kashmir, 345 in Balochistan, and 183 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 48,151 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,049,329 since the first case was reported.

Pakistan receives another 10mn doses of Covid ... 03:52 PM | 22 Sep, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received another ten million doses of Chinese-made Covid vaccine, as the country ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s first lady Samina Alvi contracts ...
11:16 AM | 23 Sep, 2021
FIA lodges case over threatening email sent to NZ ...
09:54 AM | 23 Sep, 2021
Results 2021: FBISE decides not to fail any ...
11:45 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
Girls’ school damaged in explosion in KP’s ...
10:14 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
COAS Bajwa inaugurates state of the art 'Centre ...
09:35 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
Argentina denies reports of buying JF-17 Thunder ...
08:17 PM | 22 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#BoycottShahRukhKhan trends after SRK, PM Imran's photo goes viral
05:15 PM | 22 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr