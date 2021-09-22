Pakistan receives another 10mn doses of Covid vaccines from China

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received another ten million doses of Chinese-made Covid vaccine, as the country immunization drive is underway at full pace.

Reports quoting National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) cited that ten million more doses of two Chinese vaccines have arrived in the South Asian country.

An NDMA spokesperson said three million doses of the Sinovac vaccine and seven million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Pakistan between September 19-21.

Another consignment of 3 Million doses of #SinoVac and 7 Million doses of #SinoPharm vaccines procured by NDMA, arrived in Pakistan on 19 - 21 Sep 2021 & handed over to MoNHSR&C.



Earlier on September 16, half-million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

The officials said the vaccine purchased by the Pakistani government arrived and has been handed over to the Ministry of National Health while the first consignment of Sputnik V reached Pakistan earlier this month.

The country has started free-of-cost administration of Sputnik vaccine at a Lahore COVID vaccination center while private health institutes, who imported Sputnik-V, charged fees for the two dose vaccine.

The South Asian country has hardly inoculated 25 percent of the population whereas the positivity rate has dropped to the lowest figure, 4.10 percent, since July 11 as the virus cases continue to decline in Pakistan.