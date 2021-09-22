Mahira Khan’s dance video goes viral
Mahira Khan is an elite female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects.
Always admired for her striking looks and perfect dance moves, the Humsafar star reached the zenith of success with hard work.
Now, a throwback video has started doing rounds on the internet where the queen of hearts left fans smitten with her stage presence on the LSA 2017.
With the Lux Style Awards 2021 just around the corner, Khan's media portal Mashion shared an iconic dance performance by the diva.
Dressed in a red flowing outfit and then an off-white embellished gown, the 36-year-old danced her heart out at the awards show leaving her fans bedazzled.
On the work front, Mahira has been highly praised for her comeback in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.
Starring an ensemble cast of Mahira Khan, Usman Mukhtar and Kubra Khan, the drama is an avalanche of emotions and is penned by legendary writer Umera Ahmed.
