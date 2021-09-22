Is Sarah Khan expecting a baby girl?

Sabaat star Sarah Khan has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time and dotting husband Falak Shabir is documenting his lady love's pregnancy enthusiastically.

This time around, Khan's massive fan following was left speculating if the stunning mommy-to-be is expecting a baby girl.

Turning to social media handle, Shabir gave his admirers a virtual tour of the marvellously organised nursery which might be indicating the arrival of a princess.

Keeping it simple and chic, the baby's room has a white dresser along with a mirror. An adorable mini wardrobe can also be spotted and the overall vibe of the room is minimalistic and modern.

However, the hues of pink in the room are probably a clear indication that a baby girl's arrival can be expected.

Khan who is expecting her first baby with her husband singer Falak Shabir has been updating her Instagram audience with radiant pictures of herself.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been highly praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Laapata.