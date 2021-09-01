First consignment of Russia's Sputnik-V covid vaccine arrives in Pakistan
01:18 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
First consignment of Russia's Sputnik-V covid vaccine arrives in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – The first consignment of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine has arrived in Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority said Wednesday.

A report of the state broadcaster quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH) said that a foreign airline carrying one million doses of Sputnik V vaccine landed in the country’s federal capital.

It also revealed that the doses of 1 million vaccines have been purchased by the Pakistani officials from Russia while the consignment has been shifted to the central warehouse of the federal Expanded Programme of Immunization (EPI) from Islamabad airport.

The recently imported vaccines will be distributed to the province as per requirement after the finalization of the distribution plan, per reports.

On Wednesday, Pakistan makes a record by vaccinating 1,590,309 people in the past 24-hour period with more than a million people getting their first shots.

NCOC Chief and PTI Minister Asad Umar also revealed that around 40 percent eligible population in 20 cities of the country has been vaccinated against novel diseases as total vaccination in the country stands at 35 percent of the eligible population.

