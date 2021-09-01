PM Imran launches Ehsaas School Stipends programme to facilitate underprivileged households

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday launched the Ehsaas School Stipend program for deserving families to send their children to schools.

The stipend program has been structured along the lines of ‘Ehsaas’ Stipends policy that allocates higher stipend amounts for girls as compared to boys while the programme will be rolled out nationwide across all districts.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے احساس پروگرام کے تحت تعلیم کے فروغ کے لیے ملک بھر میں مستحق گھرانوں کے لیے احساس اسکول وظائف کا آغاز کر دیا۔ یہ وظائف پرائمری، سیکینڈری اور ہائر سیکینڈری سطح کی تعلیم کے لیے مختص ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/BEsTl0xoca — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 1, 2021

Speaking at the launching ceremony the premier lamented former governments for their 'negligence' toward the promotion of basic education in the country.

“More than 20 million students across Pakistan are outside school and it's extremely sad that over the years, the governments have failed to address this issue”, he said by emphasizing the education of girls. “Our students, especially young women, are the nation's asset. By keeping them from basic facilities like education is equivalent to wasting our assets”, PM said.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI addressing the launching ceremony of school scholarship scheme for the deserving households across the country under Ehsaas program in Islamabad https://t.co/5olRmE1IvQ — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) September 1, 2021

Revealing the rationale behind larger incentives for girls, he said “the education of women in our society is more important than the education of men because they are the primary caretakers of children”.

The western world believes Pakistan doesn't want to educate their girls, he said while mentioning that lack of resources is the primary reason behind the dilemma. The new Ehsaas programme will not only empower students but also parents, he added.

Meanwhile, school scholarships will be awarded on merit to deserving students, between the ages of 4 and 22, from lower-income groups across Pakistan. The program will have a special quota for girls to encourage parents to get them educated.

Rs1,500 for boys and Rs2,000 for girls will be awarded to Primary classes students and Rs2,500 for boys and Rs3,000 for girls for Secondary classes.

Rs3,500 for boys and Rs4,000 for girls will be given to higher secondary classes. Upon graduation, an Ehsaas Graduation Bonus of Rs3,000 will be awarded to students. The amounts will be given to the students' parents.