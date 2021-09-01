Madhuri Dixit and Urmila Matondkar set the stage on fire with killer dance moves

Bollywood divas are quite fond of socialising with each other and when two gorgeous dancing divas like Urmila Matondkar and Madhuri Dixit meet, they are surely bound to create havoc.

Recently, B-town poetry in motion Madhuri Dixit and Urmila danced their heart out to the popular song Tu Shayar Hai from film Saajan

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Kalank star, who is one of the judges of Dance Deewane, shared the dance video on her account as she celebrated 30 years of her film Saajan.

“Thank you @urmilamatondkarofficial for celebrating #30yearsofsaajan with me.”

The duo stole hearts with their ever graceful dance moves. Fans and fellow B-town stars were floored over the beautiful ladies grooving parallelly.

As the dancing queen of Bollywood’s swayed together, they created magic and were showered with love by the admirers as the post garnered massive views and likes within no time.

Saajan was released on August 30, 1991. Marking 30 years of the film, it featured Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles.