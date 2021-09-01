Traffic constable arrested while eating Kulfi in Bhakkar
Web Desk
03:52 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Traffic constable arrested while eating Kulfi in Bhakkar
Share

BHAKKAR – In another interesting development in the country’s most populous province, a corrupt traffic constable was apprehended while enjoying Kulfi in Bhakkar city as Anti-Corruption Establishment personnel caught him red-handed with the bribe.

The incident surfaced after ACE officials posted the clip on its official handle. The personnel of the Anti-Corruption Department of Punjab can be seen entering an office in which the accused, who is identified as Muhammad Idrees, was spotted beating the heat with a Kulfi.

The anti-corruption personnel first took the Kulfi from his hand and then recovered the bribe amount from the front pockets of the uniform of the amoral traffic cop who seems stunned as he can’t figure out much amid the swift action of ACE personnel. 

The official account of the Anti-Corruption Establishment shared the post with an interesting comment which stated that “Eating kulfi is pleasing if it earned through Halal means”.

A number of social media users, who vented their anger against the traffic cops' behavior, hailed the ACE action while others questioned the accountability bias in the country.

Alizeh Shah claps back at trolls who mocked her singing video
04:20 PM | 1 Sep, 2021

