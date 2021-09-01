Sarwat Gillani faces severe backlash over wardrobe choices

With celebrities being trolled left and right, the latest celebrity at the mercy of the fashion and moral police is Sarwat Gilani who has come under fire for her wardrobe choices.

The netizens have slammed her dressing and directed backlash towards her revealing outfit which they have deemed 'inappropriate'.

In a recent appearance on TimeOut with Ahsan Khan, the celebrity power couple Sarwat Gillani and Fahad Mirza graced the show.

The BTS pictures and videos soon started doing rounds on the internet and Sarwat ended up grabbing the limelight for all the wrong reasons, in particular, her revealing outfit

Dressed to the nines, the Khasara star opted for a nude modern silhouette saree but the backless blouse hit a nerve amongst the public.

Keyboard warriors expressed their displeasure over Sarwat’s outfit. Furthermore, they requested her to wear a modest outfit that does not show skin.

Gillani who is known for her on-point graceful fashion choices left the masses upset and disappointed.

On the work front, the 38-year-old was last spotted in the highly acclaimed web series Churails.