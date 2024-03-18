Iqrarul Hassan’s third wife Aroosa Khan shares latest video with hubby

LAHORE - Aroosa Khan, a prominent anchorperson, has once again become the talk of the town, since Sare-e-Aam show host Iqrarul Hassan has publicly confirmed his third marriage with her.

The duo last made the headlines in December 2023 when Aroosa made revelation of her marriage to the TV host in a social media post.

Aroosa on Monday shared a video on her Instagram handle. The couple can be seen received by social media star Nadir Ali Shah at a place. Iqrar can be seen wearing black suit with grey coat while Aroosa looks stunning in black floral dress.

The third wife of Iqrarul Hassan also shared a story and she can be seen posing for a photo at what appears to be the set of the Iqrar’s Ramadan transmission.

Know About Iqrarul Hassan's Third Wife

Family Background

She was born on June 1st in Okara, Punjab, Pakistan. Her age and family background is mostly unknown.

Work Experience

While details about her educational background remain undisclosed, her journey into the public eye began with her involvement in the Foundation for Awareness and Civic Engagement (FACE), a reputable not-for-profit organisation committed to fostering awareness and civic engagement. In 2019, she stepped into the realm of journalism, serving as a digital journalist and lifestyle anchor at Daily Pakistan. Fast forward to 2023, and Aroosa finds herself as a notable news anchor at Samaa TV, one of Pakistan's leading news channels. Currently, she has been busy these days promoting Iqrar ul Hassan's first wife, Qurut ul Ain’s brand and we have seen the two together a lot on her Instagram.

Social Media Influencer

Beyond her journalistic endeavours, Aroosa has emerged as a compelling internet personality. With approximately 152K followers on Instagram and 29.3K followers on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Marriage Rumours

Aroosa Khan was linked to Iqrar ul Hassan, who is famous for his sting operations against mafia in the country, as his third wife.