Alizeh Shah claps back at trolls who mocked her singing video
Never one to shy away from confronting unsolicited opinions, Alizeh Shah has the perfect clap back for the troll community.
The Ehd-e-Wafa star, who has lately been more visible over her wardrobe choices, was under public scrutiny for her singing video.
After her smashing singing videos on English songs, the 21-year-old demonstrated her vocal talent by singing the iconic song O Re Piya by music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.
In reply, Shah was lambasted and an uproar of criticism stormed her comment section with people criticising her skills.
Majorly, the keyboard warriors pinpointed that Alizeh has a fake accent. Now, the Tanaa Banaa star has vocalised her opinion over the trolling and took to her Instagram handle to post a video.
Clearing the air, she maintained that she has no accent and the people who dislike her video should just leave considering she sings for herself and her admirers.
On the work front, Shah is all set to grace the screen with her upcoming drama serial Lekin co-starring Ali Rehman Khan.
Alizeh Shah gets trolled after new singing video ... 01:21 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah has been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan given the fact that the moral brigade is always ...
