Alizeh Shah gets trolled after new singing video goes viral

Alizeh Shah has been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan given the fact that the moral brigade is always on her case.

Even though the 21-year-old star was quick to create her mark, her sizzling photoshoots and bold wardrobe choice have continuously been subjected to backlash.

Wrecking a storm on social media, this time around Alizeh paved her way to headlines after she recently uploaded a video in which she sang the iconic O Re Piya by music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The Tanaa Banaa star is undoubtedly blessed with a beautiful voice which she often flaunts by singing English songs.

Yet, the keyboard warriors flocked to the comment section to express their dislike. Trolls made sarcastic attacks and directed unsolicited opinions towards Shah along with lambasting her singing skills.

On the work front, Shah is all set to share the screen with the handsome Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.

The Ehd e Wafa star rose to prominence within a very short span of time with her flawless acting skills and gorgeous looks.