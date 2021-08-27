Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral video
01:48 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral video
Alizeh Shah's gorgeous looks and charismatic persona work like a magnet since the 21-year-old turns heads with her every move.

Apart from her fashion and wardrobe choices, she is becoming quite popular amongst the makeup buffs too considering the plethora of glams look she flaunts with ease.

This time around, the Ehd-e-Wafa left her massive fan following swooning as she revamped her look with a funky hair makeover and dewy makeup.

Looking beautiful and adorable at the same time, Alizeh dazzles her admirers in the latest video as she captures a series of cute expressions while loud music blares in the background.

Lately, the young starlet has been the victim of moral policing and bashing as the keyboard warrior ruthlessly troll her for her every move.

On the professional front, Alizeh is all set to share the screen with Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin. Directed by Barkat Sidiki, the drama is penned by Aliya Bukhari.

