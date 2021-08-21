Alizeh Shah's new photos leave fans awestruck
04:04 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah's new photos leave fans awestruck
Alizeh Shah rose to prominence within a very short span of time with her flawless acting skills and gorgeous looks.

With her sizzling photoshoots and bold wardrobe choice, the Ehd e Wafa star was quick to create her mark in the industry as the audience adored her drama serials.

This time around, the 21-year-old left the temperature soaring high with her desi glam as she slays in a gorgeous traditional black dress.

"janay tu kahan hay", she captioned as she posted a series of portraits on her Instagram handle.

Stealing hearts, the young star looks drop-dead gorgeous in the black frock with statement earrings. It is pertinent to mention that Alizeh has been lambasted for her wardrobe choices many times and keyboard warriors deem her outfits too 'modern' and 'revealing'.

Comments of adoration poured under Shah's post as her massive fan following loved her recent clicks.

On the work front, Alizeh is all set to share the screen with the handsome Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.

Directed by Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida‘s director Barkat Sidiki, the drama is penned by Aliya Bukhari.

