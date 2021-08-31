Indian javelin thrower breaks world record thrice at Tokyo Paralympics

MUMBAI – Indian para javelin thrower Sumit Antil broke the world record thrice in the final of the Tokyo Paralympics.

The young boy, who lost his left leg below the knee due to a horrific accident in 2015, broke the world record with his first toss of the men’s F64 javelin throw, recorded an even longer throw on his second attempt, and achieved the mark for the third time with his fifth throw to win the gold.

The F64 category is for athletes with a leg amputation - who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

Meanwhile, the Australian athlete Michal Burian (66.29m) and Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku (65.61m) took the silver and bronze respectively.

Speaking with an international news agency, he said “I was a little nervous because the competitors are great and this is my first appearance in Paralympics”. He also hoped to throw a 70-meter-plus, saying “maybe I can do 75 as it was not my best”.

He also revealed that “In training, I have thrown 71, 72, many times” adding that “I don’t know what happened in my competition”.

The Indian boy was initially a wrestler but he gave up his dream after the life-changing accident - but he continued on the sporting path.

Following the world record, Indian PM Narendra Modi felicitated him. He also took to Twitter where he wrote “Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future."