FM Qureshi calls on int’l community for positive engagement with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday urged the global community to stay engaged with Afghanistan as the war-raked country is set to form a new government in the coming days.

Qureshi, while speaking in a joint presser with German counterpart Heiko Maas, said we expect that a consensus government will be formed in the coming days in the neighboring country. The recent statements made by the Taliban are encouraging and positive, he said while adding that they will have to act on the pronouncements and respect human rights and international norms.

Narrating Pakistan’s role in settling Afghan refugees, he said Pakistan has been hosting over three million Afghan refugees for decades. We have provided education and health care facilities as well as livelihood opportunities.

Qureshi also warned against repeating mistakes of the past saying abandoning Afghanistan is not an option as it will have serious consequences while adding that the world should remain vigilant of peace spoilers in the region.

Meanwhile, the German Foreign Minister hailed Pakistan for playing a significant role in the evacuation of foreign nationals including Germans from the Afghan capital.

Heiko Maas said Germany stands ready to support the neighboring countries of Afghanistan experiencing the impact of the Afghan situation. He assured that his country will not abandon them in facing the challenges.

The German foreign minister also welcomed the Taliban's recent statements in which they have promised no retribution and assured to uphold human rights in the country.

He said we have provided one hundred million Euros in humanitarian assistance and five hundred million Euros have also been promised for various projects in neighboring countries of Afghanistan.