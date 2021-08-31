Mahi Baloch leaves fans stunned with a skydiving video

Ishq Hai star Mahi Baloch has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.

Her latest Instagram video is proof that apart from being a talented actress and glam queen, she is a daredevil skydiver too.

Living the ultimate adventurous moment full of excitement, Baloch shared her skydiving video in Dubai on her social media handle.

Staying true to her persona, she gave a glimpse of her adventure with dreamy vibes and the fans loved the video.

"Sharing my most favourite moment with you guys. 13000 feet above the ground, free falling, you can see my face before the jump, Thought I was about to die today, but at the same time I realised what is life without experiencing these beautiful fearless moments.", she captioned.

Narrating her worries, she said that when the fear gripped her she began the recitation of Kalima.

"I read Kalma and jumped. Trust me this was the most fearless moment of my life!!! And then I learnt this is how I want to live my whole life, BEING FEARLESS "

The post garnered a whopping amount of likes and views in a short span of time.

On the work front, Mahi has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Ishq Hai starring Minal Khan and Danish Taimoor in lead roles.