Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli all praise for Babar Azam ahead of Pakistan-India clash
Web Desk
02:36 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
Source: Babar Azam (Twitter)
DUBAI – Former Indian skipper and star batter Virat Kohli heaped praise on Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam, calling him ‘the top batsman in the world across format’.

Babar Azam was performing consistently and rightly so, he has amazing talent and I've always enjoyed watching him play, Virat said while speaking to an Indian media outlet.

Recalling his old days, the 33-year-old mentioned he first met Babar in the 2019 World Cup and said the Pakistan star always treated him with regard and respect, adding that Babar’s behavior has not changed, despite growing in stature.

The star batter, who has been plagued by a run of poor form for quite some time, said he always enjoyed watching Babar’s play.

"The cricketing foundations of the Pakistani skipper are very solid…these kinds of characters go a long way and inspire masses, and I see that happening with him as well," he added.

Babar and Virat recently made headlines as the duo spotted interacting with big smiles ahead of the much-awaited clash. In a video shared by the India board, Virat can be seen exchanging pleasantries with Babar.

The moment between the two of the best hitters of the contemporary age is being celebrated the most by the fans, while they will face off today.

Men in Green will start their Asia Cup campaign with high octane clash against archrival India on Sunday, at the Dubai International Stadium.

