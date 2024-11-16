Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PAKvAUS: Australia opt to bat first against Pakistan in Second T20I

Pakvaus Pakistan Look To Bounce Back For Comeback In Second T20i Against Australia Today

BRISBANE – Australia on Saturday opted to bat first after winning the toss against Pakistan. The second game between Kanagroors and Men in Green will take start at 01:00 PM PST.

In the first game, Kangaroos stunned visitors by 29 runs, after heavy rain. Australia, batting first after winning the toss, posted 93-4 off just 42 balls, thanks to a blistering knock by Glenn Maxwell. Aussie middle-order dynamo smashed 43 runs off 19 balls, including five fours and three sixes, providing a much-needed acceleration after Pakistan’s bowlers made early breakthroughs.

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf dismissed Australia’s openers cheaply, but Maxwell’s aggressive innings, combined with a quick 21 not out from Marcus Stoinis, helped the hosts reach a formidable total.

Pakistan was then reduced to a disastrous 24-6. Despite a late rally from Abbas, Pakistan fell well short of the target, finishing on 63-9.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I Predicted Squad

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Babar Azam, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

Australia thump Pakistan by 29 runs in rain-hit T20I

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

