Golden Visa for Teachers announced by UAE to strengthen education

ABU DHABI – United Arab Emirates rolled out new Golden Visa program for teachers and school leaders in private schools in a bid to boost education.

The announcement was made by Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge with aim to offer long-term residency to qualified professionals.

UAE Golden Visa For Teachers

The UAE Golden Visa program targets school leaders, including principals and vice-principals, as well as teachers currently employed in private schools across Ras Al Khaimah.

Those interested in availing of the opportunity must meet several criteria, including a minimum of three years of residency and employment in the emirate, and a relevant advanced degree, and demonstrate a positive impact on their school’s performance.

If you are interested in applying please submit an official appointment letter, proof of qualifications, and evidence of contributions to improving school outcomes. The application process has been streamlined by RAK DOK, with no fees charged for the eligibility review.

In notable addition, Golden Visa also allows eligible educators to sponsor their family members—spouses, children, and parents—for long-term residency in the Gulf nation.

Golden Visa program is open to educators of all nationalities and aligns with Ras Al Khaimah’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its educational system and attract world-class talent.

Hungary is relaunching Golden Visa: Check eligibility requirements for residency

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

