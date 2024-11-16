Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Flight operation, motorway travel affected amid heavy smog in parts of Punjab

LAHORE – Flight operations and Road travel were badly disrupted as thick layer of fog engulfed parts of the region, affecting visibility.

Heavy smog around Allama Iqbal International Airport led to significant disruptions in flight schedules, with visibility dropping to 200 meters. AirBlue flight 401 from Karachi was unable to land due to the reduced visibility and was forced to circle the airport for more than 10 minutes before returning to port city.

In addition, multiple international flights have been delayed. Flight 738 from Jeddah, initially scheduled to arrive at midnight, will now reach Lahore with a delay of approximately 10 hours.

Another private airline flight 822 from Jeddah and flight 417 from Dubai are both experiencing delays, with revised arrival times of 7:30 PM and 6:00 PM. Flight 734 from Jeddah will now arrive at 3:30 AM, delayed by 3.5 hours from its original scheduled time of 10:30 PM. Moreover, private airline flight 501 from Sharjah has been canceled due to the severe weather conditions.

Motorway Update amid Smog

Authorities are urging passengers to check with airlines for updated flight information and to prepare for further delays as the smog persists.

New restrictions imposed in Punjab to combat smog

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

