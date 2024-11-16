Latest AQI Today: Check Most Polluted Cities in Pakistan on 16 November 2024

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore continues to remain under extreme smog , remaining as world second most polluted city with AQI of over 500.

Data shared by IQAir shows alarming figure places Lahore far beyond the safe AQI threshold of 50, signaling a serious health risk for residents. Defence, Civil Lines, GOR and other regions were hotspots as per latest data available on Saturday noon.

Karachi ranked second with an AQI of 188, followed by Rawalpindi at 183. Other major cities, including Peshawar, Islamabad, and Haripur, also reported concerning air quality levels, ranging from unhealthy to moderate.

Latest Air Quality Index AQI Today

Rank City \\AQI 1 Lahore, Punjab 583 2 Multan, Punjab 354 3 Rawalpindi, Punjab 176 4 Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139 5 Islamabad, Islamabad 109 6 Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107 7 Karachi, Sindh 81 8 Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 75

Courtesy: IQAir

Amid worsening air quality, the government urged residents to take precautions, including wearing masks, avoiding outdoor activities, and using air purifiers where available.

The provincial authorities also announced stern measures aimed at tackling air pollution, including stricter controls on industrial emissions and initiatives to promote cleaner technologies.