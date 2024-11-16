Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Kalat check post attack leaves 7 security personnel dead, over dozen injured

QUETTA – Balochistan’s Kalat saw deadly assault as militant attacked a security check post, in which seven security personnel were martyred, and 15 others were injured.

Reports in local media said the attack occurred in Johar area of Kalat district, with initial reports confirming casualties and injuries of security men.

Initialt reports said Levies personnel were targeted in a bomb and gun attack, while the exact nature of the assault is still under investigation. Authorities have cordoned off the area and begun a probe into the incident.

This attack comes just days after a devastating suicide bombing at Quetta’s railway station, which claimed the lives of over two dozen people and left scores injured.

Local authorities and security agencies are working to ensure the safety of residents, while investigations continue to uncover the perpetrators behind these deadly attacks.

