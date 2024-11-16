Colleges, Universities closed in Lahore, Multan for one week amid smog mayhem

LAHORE — Authorities in Punjab has shut down colleges and universities for one week, amid no respite from toxic smog, as air quality index shows alarming numbers in country’s populated region.

Amid the stern measures, Higher Education Commission (HEC) announced holidays in all government and private universities and colleges due to hazardous smog levels.

In light of safety of students, authorities directed institutions to shift classes to online formats as part of efforts to protect student health during the ongoing air pollution crisis.

The government also extended school closures until November 24 as restrictions on outdoor activities have been imposed to curb the impact of the severe smog.

To further tighten noose, the government announced lockdown on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in both cities, with the situation monitored throughout the rest of the week. Should air quality further deteriorate, the lockdown could be expanded.

Punjab government also imposed a one-week ban on all construction activities in Lahore and Multan starting November 16.