LAHORE – The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are set to conduct the 9th class Chemistry paper for the ongoing annual examinations 2025 on Monday, April 7. Chemistry is a subject that requires conceptual clarity and strong preparation, making it essential for students to revise effectively before the exam.

The exam is divided into two sections—Objective and Subjective. The Objective section consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) worth 12 marks, while the Subjective section carries 48 marks. Students will have a total of two hours to complete the paper.

As the exam date approaches, students have ramped up their preparations, focusing on past papers, model papers, and guess papers to refine their understanding and boost their performance.

Guess papers provide valuable insight into the exam pattern, frequently asked questions, and topic weightage based on previous years’ trends. These papers help students identify key concepts that are more likely to be tested.

However, depending solely on guess papers is not recommended. A well-rounded study approach covering textbook concepts, numerical problems, and practical applications is crucial for securing high marks in Chemistry.

9th Class Chemistry Guess Paper 2025 for Punjab

As exams draw closer, various publishers and online educational platforms release Chemistry guess papers, highlighting important and repeated questions.

We have compiled the most relevant 9th class Chemistry guess papers from trusted sources to assist students in their final revision.

Additionally, BISE Lahore has uploaded the official Chemistry model paper on its website. This serves as an important resource for students to understand the exam structure and practice time management effectively during the test.