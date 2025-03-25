Glacier collapse in Naran damages hotels and houses near Lake Saif-ul-Mulook

NARAN – A glacier collapsed onto houses and hotels along Lake Saif-ul-Mulook Road in Naran, causing structural damage, but no casualties were reported.

According to details, the affected area is uninhabited, preventing any life loss. However, local authorities confirmed that the glacier’s impact damaged two turbines and partially affected five houses and three nearby hotels.

Officials also noted that Naran Road has remained closed for the past four months, further complicating access to the affected sites. Emergency teams are assessing the situation, while authorities urge caution for those planning to travel to the region.