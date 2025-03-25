Sindh govt to offer 30,000+ Google scholarships for digital skills training

In a significant move to advance digital education, the Sindh government, in partnership with Google and Tech Valley, has announced over 30,000 Google Career Certificates scholarships for students in public sector universities across the province. This initiative aims to equip youth with globally recognized digital skills, preparing them for an evolving job market.

Sindh Govt Expands Digital Skills Program

The initiative was formalized at CM House Karachi, where Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a high-level meeting attended by key officials, including Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, HEC Sindh Chairman Prof Tariq Rafi, and Tech Valley Pakistan CEO Umar Farooq. The meeting led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the program effectively.

The Google Career Certificates program offers training in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, Digital Marketing, IT Automation, and Project Management. Developed by Google experts, the flexible online courses allow students to earn industry-recognized credentials within three to six months, even without a traditional degree.

A Proven Track Record of Success

The initiative builds on the 2024 Google Career Certificates Sindh Programme, where 1,500 students from 10 universities achieved a 100% success rate. This expansion underscores the Sindh government’s commitment to digital transformation and workforce development.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasized the program’s importance, stating:

“This partnership reflects our vision of transforming Sindh into a hub of innovation and skill development. By offering over 30,000 scholarships, we are not just investing in education; we are investing in the future of our youth and the economic prosperity of our province.”

The program has already produced success stories. Leena Kumari, a student from the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, completed the Google AI Essentials course and secured a project internship at Evolution. Her journey was even featured by Google, highlighting the program’s real-world impact.

Promoting Inclusivity and Economic Growth

Google’s Government Affairs & Public Policy Lead, Kyle Gardener, lauded the initiative, stating:

“Google is committed to equipping individuals with the digital skills necessary to thrive in today’s economy. This partnership will open new career opportunities and drive economic growth across Sindh.”

The 2025 program aims to ensure inclusivity, with at least 30% of scholarships reserved for female students. It will also prioritize marginalized communities, providing equitable access to education.

Additionally, the Soft Skills & Career Kamyabi Sindh Programme will continue training students in CV writing, interview techniques, and communication skills, enhancing their employability in competitive job markets.

Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah reinforced the program’s broader impact, stating: