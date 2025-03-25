Mass protests erupt across Turkey; 1,100 detained

Turkish police have detained at least 1,100 people, including several journalists, as nationwide protests erupted following the arrest of opposition leader and former Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on charges of corruption and terrorism.

Demonstrations, which began in Istanbul, have now spread to over 55 provinces, leading to violent clashes between protesters and security forces. Students from universities in Istanbul and Ankara staged walkouts, chanting slogans against the government.

At 53, İmamoğlu was considered the strongest challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the 2028 elections. His arrest is widely perceived as political retaliation aimed at consolidating Erdoğan’s power.

The international community has strongly condemned the move, with Germany, Greece, France, and the European Union urging Turkey to uphold democratic principles. France’s foreign ministry labeled the arrest a “grave attack on democracy,” while the EU called on Turkey to demonstrate its commitment to democratic values.

On Monday, student-led demonstrations intensified, with large gatherings expected at Beşiktaş Port at 1400 GMT and outside Istanbul City Hall at 1730 GMT.

The ongoing crisis poses a significant challenge to Erdoğan’s administration, as escalating protests threaten to plunge Turkey into deeper political turmoil.