Two women die in explosion at Islamabad fuel pump

A gas cylinder exploded in a vehicle at a Sector F-7 Shell pump in the federal capital, as a result of which four persons, including two women and a child, who were sitting in the car got injured.

Rescue officials transferred the injured to hospital, where two women succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, the police have closed the petrol station until inquiry concludes.