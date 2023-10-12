Folk singer Sharafat Ali among seven killed in Mianwali car crash

MIANWALI – Pakistani singer folksinger Sharafat Ali was among seven people who lost their lives after their vehicle fell into a canal, police said Thursday.

Media reports quoting local officials said seven people were travelling and the accident occurred near Paka Kanjhera in Mianwali. The folk singer was traveling to his home after attending a marriage ceremony when the ill-fated accident occurred.

Soon after the crash, rescuers rushed to the spot and moved out bodies and vehicles from the canal. The deceased and injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

Local cops discovered a bag filled with cash in the singer's car and handed over it to the family members later.

Law enforcers, in the meantime, have started a probe into the incident while further proceedings are underway.