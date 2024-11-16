Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz dropped as Pakistan women’s central contracts announced

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Nida Dar Aliya Riaz Dropped As Pakistan Womens Central Contracts Announced

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced its list of central contracts for 16 women’s cricketers for the 2024-25 international season, effective from 1 July 2024, following an annual performance review.

Last year, 20 players had received contracts for a two-year period, with the provision that performance would be reassessed after the 2023-24 season.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali have been elevated to Category A, while left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has moved up to Category B, reflecting their recent performances and growing stature in the game.

The list includes three new entrants: Gull Feroza, Rameen Shamim, and Tasmia Rubab. Tasmia has earned the contract for the first time, marking an important milestone in her career, while Rameen and Gull have returned to the central contract list for the first time since 2018 and 2022-23, respectively.

The contracts of Aliya Riaz, Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Nida Dar, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Sidra Nawaz have not been renewed for the upcoming season. However, these players will remain available for selection, as the PCB shifts its focus towards developing the next generation of cricketers in alignment with the ICC Women’s Future Tours Programme 2025-29.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed said, “On behalf of the PCB, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali and Sadia Iqbal on their well-earned promotions, as well as to Tasmia Rubab for receiving central contract for the first time. Her inclusion and progression, as well as return of Gull Feroza and Rameen Shamim highlight our commitment to recognising consistent performances and rewarding talent.

“The 2024-25 central contracts reflect our forward-looking strategy as we prepare for the new ICC Women’s Future Tours Programme. By further investing in established players through significantly enhanced retainers and offering clear pathways to the emerging cricketer, we aim to strike a balance between nurturing future stars and sustaining competitiveness at the highest level.

“Women’s cricket is a cornerstone of our broader development strategy. The PCB is committed to providing our women cricketers with resources, opportunities and support they need to excel. These contracts not only incentivise current players but also inspire the next generation to dream big and push the boundaries of what they can achieve.

