Mathira Leaked Video: Pak TV host clears air amid sharing of viral clip

ISLAMABAD – TV Show Host, actor, and model Mathira remained among the top trends on social media after the latest controversy, which prompted a strong reaction from her.

As social media users continue to share alleged obscene clips of TV host, Mathira clarified situation in series of post. In a statement, Mathira called content morphed and even criticized the growing abuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in generating fake media.

Mathira told fans that the clips and pictures are fake as they are no identifiable tattoos, which are clearly visible on her body and fingers in real-life pictures. She revealed that similar content had been circulating for almost two years and caused her significant distress at the time, and she even approached Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at that time.

The viral model, known for bold stance and wardrobe choice, said these videos were part of a malicious disinformation campaign aimed to dent her public image. She urged followers not to engage with or spread these baseless rumors.

Mathira’s case highlights growing concern over the misuse of AI to create deceptive content, a trend that is increasingly affecting public figures worldwide.