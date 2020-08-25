Sadaf Kanwal wishes her 'soulmate' Shahroz Sabzwari on birthday

01:29 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Sadaf Kanwal wishes her 'soulmate' Shahroz Sabzwari on birthday
While the fancy gifts celebs are treated to on their birthdays are cute and all, nothing quite compares to the sweet messages their loved ones post on their respective social media accounts.

Model turned actor Sadaf Kanwal turned husband Shahroz Sabzwari’s birthday into a very special day with a heart-warming post on Instagram.

Sadaf shared the picture of the 'Dilruba' actor's birthday cake and wrote, "Souls recognise each other by vibes, not by appearances. Happy birthday my darling soulmate. Love you."

Sadaf and Shahroz got married in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in May 2020. The couple posted pictures of their big day on social media and received a lot of hate.

Consequently, the Nand actor later shared a clarification video on Instagram to and responded to all the backlash. The video was deleted later.

