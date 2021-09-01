Shaheen Afridi spills the beans on his marriage plans

ISLAMABAD – Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, whose proposal was earlier accepted for the daughter of Shahid Afridi, recently shared details about his marriage plans.

Speaking with an Urdu newspaper on Tuesday, the 21-year-old revealed that he is in no hurry to get hitched as he is currently focusing on his career. Adding that, he would think about marriage in the future.

Young Afridi, who made his international debut for Pakistan in April 2018, declined to comment when asked whether his female fans would be heartbroken after he ties the knot. Although he smiled while ignoring the question, the report said.

Earlier, after a lot of buzz on social platforms, Boom Boom had confirmed that the Pakistani fast bowler will be his son-in-law. He said his family has accepted the wedding proposal. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field”.

However, he also mentioned that his daughter is an aspiring physician and it is not confirmed that the girl, Aqsa 19, will pursue further education in Pakistan or in Britain.

He also revealed that Afridis have eight tribes, Shaheen and we belong to different tribes, adding that Shaheen's parents had a strong desire that both families should convert acquaintances into a formal relationship.