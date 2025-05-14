Misbah-ul Haq among leading candidates for Pakistan’s Red-Ball Coach Role

KARACHI – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering former captain Misbah ul Haq for role of the national team’s Red-Ball Head Coach. The coveted position, which became vacant after Jason Gillespie’s resignation in December 2024, is now expected to be filled by one of Pakistan’s greatest cricketers.

Haq, one of the finest players of his generation, has been touted as the frontrunner for the role to revive cricket in South Asian nation. His leadership and tactical insight during his tenure as Pakistan’s captain, which saw them rise to the No. 1 ranking in Test cricket, have made him a strong candidate for the position.

Alongside Misbah, several other prominent names are reportedly under consideration by the PCB as part of their search for a suitable candidate to lead the team in Test cricket. The board is carefully weighing its options to ensure the best possible choice for the role.

The move comes after Mike Hesson’s appointment as the new White-Ball Head Coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team. Hesson, a seasoned coaching veteran, takes over the responsibilities from Aqib Javed, who had served as the interim coach following Gary Kirsten’s departure in October 2024.

Misbah-ul Haq

Misbah was former captain who led Men in Green to several historic achievements. A late bloomer in international cricket, Misbah made a remarkable impact in all formats of the game, becoming known for his calm demeanor and composed approach under pressure.

Misbah holds numerous records, including the fastest fifty and hundred in Test cricket. In addition to his playing career, Misbah served as the head coach and chief selector of the Pakistan national team, helping shape the future of the sport in his country.