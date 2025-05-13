5 high profile mentors dismissed by PCB after performance review

In a major shake-up within Pakistan cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has relieved five high-profile mentors — Waqar Younis, Shoaib Malik, Saqlain Mushtaq, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Sarfaraz Ahmed — from their duties.

According to reliable sources, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi conducted a critical review meeting to assess the performance and impact of the mentorship program. Following the evaluation, the board decided to terminate the roles of all five mentors with immediate effect.

Despite being removed from their mentorship positions, Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed are expected to be assigned new key roles within the PCB, signaling the board’s intention to retain their expertise in different capacities.