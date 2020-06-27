Prof Ahmad Al-Ameri appointed IIU's pro-chancellor

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Professor Ahmad Salem Muhammad Al-Ameri as Pro-Chancellor of International Islamic University, Islamabad.

Earlier, Professor Ahmad Salem Muhammad Al- Ameri was serving as Rector of Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud University, Riyadh of Saudi Arabia since March 2019.

During his academic career, the newly appointed pro-chancellor had also served at King Saud University besides being adviser of various ministries of the Kingdom.

He holds Masters and PhD degrees in public administration from State University of New York.