Pakistan strongly responds to Modi’s blatant lies, warns against escalation

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly rejected recent comments by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, denouncing them as “provocative and inflammatory,” and warning that such rhetoric risks pushing the region toward a dangerous and destabilizing escalation.

In a sharply worded statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan accused the Indian leadership of exploiting regional tensions for political gain, saying Modi’s remarks were “rooted in misinformation, political opportunism, and a blatant disregard for international law.”

“At a time when global efforts are focused on fostering peace and stability in South Asia, such statements only derail progress and feed hostility,” Khan said. He dismissed India’s claim that Pakistan sought a ceasefire “in despair and frustration” as a “blatant lie.”

The spokesperson clarified that the 2021 ceasefire understanding along the Line of Control (LoC) was a result of diplomatic engagement, supported by several international partners urging de-escalation. “Pakistan remains committed to that understanding and continues to prioritize regional stability,” he stated.

Khan also rejected allegations linking Pakistan to the recent attack in Pahalgam, calling them unsubstantiated and politically motivated. “India is using this incident as a pretext to malign Pakistan, justify military adventurism, and distract from its own domestic challenges,” he said.

The Foreign Office condemned what it termed as India’s “reckless targeting” of Pakistani military installations, accusing New Delhi of escalating tensions under false pretenses. “Despite Pakistan’s restraint in the face of unlawful aggression, India crossed a dangerous line by attacking military targets,” the statement read, warning that such actions could trigger an uncontrollable conflict.

Labeling India as a “revisionist actor,” the Foreign Office warned that its conduct threatens strategic stability in South Asia. “India is dragging the region toward the brink, setting a precedent that undermines decades of conflict prevention efforts,” Khan said.

He also denounced what he described as the “cold-blooded murder” of civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir, many of whom were women and children, as part of New Delhi’s so-called “new normal.” “Pakistan categorically rejects any attempt to legitimize such brutality,” the spokesperson asserted.

Responding to Indian claims of military superiority, Khan emphasized that Pakistan’s response was “calibrated, precise, and confined strictly to military objectives,” adding, “We demonstrated our defensive capability — an established and indisputable fact.”

Pakistan further criticized India’s violations of international agreements, particularly the Indus Waters Treaty. “We reserve the right to take all necessary steps to protect our water rights,” the Foreign Office warned.

Highlighting its own sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, the spokesperson accused India of sponsoring terrorism on Pakistani soil. He reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute peacefully, in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.