Ogra Reduces Lng Prices For May

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced new LNG prices.

OGRA issued the LNG price notification for May, according to which the price of LNG for Sui Northern has been reduced by $1.68 per MMBTU, bringing the new price to $11.79 per MMBTU.

Similarly, the price for Sui Southern Gas Company has been reduced by $1.71 per MMBTU, setting the new rate at $10.87 per MMBTU.

It is worth noting that in April, the LNG prices for Sui Northern and Sui Southern were $13.47 and $12.59 per MMBTU, respectively.