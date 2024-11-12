Gold prices dip by Rs7,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday amid sharp decline in global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs7,000 to settle at Rs270,500.

Similarly, the prices of 10-gram came down by Rs6,00 to close at Rs231,911 in the local market.

The precious commodity also plunged by $77 international market where per ounce gold was traded at $2,593.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also witnessed downward trend as per tola price dipped by Rs50 to reach Rs3,250 while the price of 10-gram fell by Rs42.86 to settle at Rs2,786.

A day earlier, the price of gold came down by Rs1300 per tola to Rs277,500 amid negative global trends.

The price of 24-carat gold per tola plunged by Rs1300 to settle at Rs277,500. The price of gold per 10 grams slashed by Rs1,115, bringing it to Rs237,911.