Gold prices dip by Rs7,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Decreases For Third Consecutive Day In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday amid sharp decline in global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs7,000 to settle at Rs270,500.

Similarly, the prices of 10-gram came down by Rs6,00 to close at Rs231,911 in the local market.

The precious commodity also plunged by $77 international market where per ounce gold was traded at $2,593.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also witnessed downward trend as per tola price dipped by Rs50 to reach Rs3,250 while the price of 10-gram fell by Rs42.86 to settle at Rs2,786.

A day earlier, the price of gold came down by Rs1300 per tola to Rs277,500 amid negative global trends.

The price of 24-carat gold per tola plunged by Rs1300 to settle at Rs277,500. The price of gold per 10 grams slashed by Rs1,115, bringing it to Rs237,911.

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 12 Nov 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.3 279
EUR Euro 295.4 298.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.8 359.3
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 182.64 184.89
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.7 202.1
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 894.99 904.49
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.5 63.1
NZD New Zealand Dollar 163.14 165.14
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.78 25.08
OMR Omani Riyal 715.66 724.16
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 315.3 318.1
THB Thai Baht 7.93 8.08
 

